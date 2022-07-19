Parvez Elahi says PML-N has already shown its real face

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said, “We were surprised how Hamza Shehbaz is sitting silent, Hamza Shehbaz has not been able to do politics, the PML-N has made a wrong-doing person like Rana Sanaullah as the interior minister who is not even under their control now.”

Speaking at a press conference in the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi along with members of PTI Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Sabtain Khan, Ali Abbas and others said that PML-N has already shown its real face.

Ch Pervez Elahi said that the Sharifs have not learned anything from the past, Maryam Safdar has given a very good statement by admitting defeat in the by-election, inflation is on the rise in the country, Miftah has now become ‘Mufta’, they still haven’t received anything from the IMF. He said that Rana Sanaullah is using the state institutions against us, Rana Sanaullah said that we will disappear 5 people here and there which is a clear violation of the court order, we have approached the Supreme Court in this regard,

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is trying to put pressure on our MPAs by using IB as police.

To a question, Ch Pervez Elahi said that the order of the Supreme Court is that the election of the Chief Minister should be held first on July 22, after which the IG and the Chief Secretary should not only be removed but also punished.

Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the members of the PTI core committee have approved the name of Ch Pervez Elahi to be the Chief Minister Punjab. Our newly elected members will be sworn in by tomorrow. We have a lead of 14 votes for the election of Chief Minister, PML-N should accept defeat and accept our mandate, I warn PML-N, bureaucrats and police not to do anything illegal.

Renowned jurist Amir Saeed Ran said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Intelligence Bureau has established a special cell to monitor our MPAs to put pressure on them. Institution must take notice of the statements of Rana Sanaullah. The Intelligence Bureau abducting a personal friend of Ch Pervez Elahi from abroad and trying to take his statement against him, we strongly condemn this action.

The session of the Punjab Assembly began under the chairmanship of Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi. After the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif, Deputy Opposition Leader Muhammad Basharat Raja presented a resolution against the interference of government agencies on the occasion of the election of the Chief Minister, which was unanimously approved by the House.

The resolution said that the government’s secret agencies and other institutions are tracking the members of the opposition. State machinery is being used relentlessly against the opposition, government, State terrorism is on the rise and our members are being pressured and intimidated. The resolution further stated that the election of the Chief Minister is being conducted on July 22 on the orders of the Supreme Court, interfering and obstructing this process is considered contempt of court, institutions should be restrained from interfering and our mandate should be respected. Later, the resolution was unanimously approved.

Earlier, former Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Bashir Ahmed Khan along with a delegation met Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi and congratulated him on the success in the by-election and also presented him with a bouquet.