PDM and allies reject Imran Khan’s demand for early elections

Pakistan Democracy Movement (PDM) and its allies have rejected the demand of Imran Khan for early elections in the country and decided that the federal government would complete its tenure and the general elections would be held in time.

This was decided in a meeting of the Pakistan Democracy Movement (PDM) presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held in Lahore on Tuesday.

The Bol TV reported that the PDM has further decided that the Punjab Assembly would not be dissolved.

They vowed to work together for the stability of the economy and politics.

Later, talking to Bol TV, Senior Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the solution of the county’s present crisis is only early, free and fair elections in the country.

He observed that the PPP has transferred all burden of failure towards the PML-N.

He further said that the PPP had pushed the PML-N into the marsh.

He also demanded instant general elections for best interest of the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the party has given a deadline of a few days to the incumbent government for the announcement of date for general elections.

While addressing a presser here, he said that PTI has no secret agenda, adding that the demands are all clear.

Fawad Chaudhry also underscored that the PTI would not accept the interim setup for more than 90 days. “Interim government is not responsible for the growth and development, its only goal is to conduct elections in the country.”