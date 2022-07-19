PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique accompanied by allied parties’ leaders addresses a press conference after the meeting of the PDM in Lahore on Tuesday. Screengrab/ Bol TV

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the PDM and allies would not tolerate the interference of any institution in the domain of parliament, adding that the parliament would be allowed to do its work independently.

He accompanied by allied parties’ leaders said this while addressing a press conference after the meeting the PDM in Lahore on Tuesday.

He further said that the legislation was the only right of the parliament and it would do the same and not let anyone meddle in its affairs.

Read more: PDM and allies reject Imran Khan’s demand for early elections

Khawaja Saad Rafique, who looked very angry, perhaps due to the victory of the PTI in Punjab by-elections, criticised the judiciary’s role in the past, adding that the judiciary had always followed the theory of necessity.

Advertisement

He further blamed the judiciary for prolonging their cases in the past.

He asserted that Imran Khan was a misguided person and said that Imran Khan would be responded in same coins.

Saad made a unique claim that the winning of by-elections was not a barometer and criteria of popularity of any party.

He maintained that the government would complete its tenure and election would be held in its time.

He also demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan immediately announce the verdict of the PTI foreign funding cases.

He asserted that the PML-N had gained the highest number of votes in 2018 elections, adding that the PML-N’s vote bank had increased in by-elections in Punjab.

Advertisement

He further said that Imran Khan had been brought into power through a conspiracy.

He questioned how the PTI was spending a huge amount of money on Social media and who was funding it.

Talking on the occasion, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said that if Imran Khan had been allowed to continue his government, it must have been very harmful for the country.

Read more: Govt has a deadline of few days for general elections: Fawad Chaudhry

He said that Imran Khan was accusing others of being foreign agents, but the fact was that he was himself a foreign agent. He urged the media to play its role in this regard.

He said that the PDM decided that the federal government would complete its tenure at every cost.

Advertisement

ANP leader claimed that the winning of the PTI was not the defeat of the PML-N as the PML-N had snatched five seats of the PTI in the by-elections.

Waseem Akhtar of the MQM said that they were not afraid of the victory of the PTI as they were political people and would face them on the ground.

He also demanded the PTI to apologize to the ECP and establishment for defaming them and express its gratitude to them.