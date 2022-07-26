Advertisement
  PDMA: Torrential rains in Baluchistan claimed 104 lives
  Two children were killed by torrential rains in Mosakhel and Dera Bugti in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in Baluchistan during storms to around 104
  The death ratio of women and children is higher than that of males. According to the report, 40 men, 30 women, and 34 children perished as a result of the excessive rains
  The deaths occurred in Quetta, Bolan, Zhob, Daki, Khuzdar, Kohlo, Kech, Mastong, Hartnai, Qila Saif Ullah, and Sibbi
QUETTA: Two children were killed by torrential rains in Mosakhel and Dera Bugti in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in Baluchistan during storms to around 104, according to a report provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the PDMA statistics, the death ratio of women and children is higher than that of males. According to the report, 40 men, 30 women, and 34 children perished as a result of the excessive rains.

As per the details, the deaths occurred in Quetta, Bolan, Zhob, Daki, Khuzdar, Kohlo, Kech, Mastong, Hartnai, Qila Saif Ullah, and Sibbi. 61 persons were injured or suffered minor injuries as a result of the torrential rains. According to the PDMA study, urban floods in the province destroyed or damaged 6068 dwellings. Rains have also seriously impacted four separate routes totaling 550 kilometers. The rains also killed 706 cattle, according to the study.

According to the PDMA study, standing crops, solar plates, tube wells, and water borings totaled 197,930 acres of damage.

