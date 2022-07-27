Advertisement
  • Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath
Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath

Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath

Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath

Image: Screengrab Bol News

  • Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Chief Minister (CM) in Punjab in the wee hours on Wednesday
  • The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared him victorious in the election
  • The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: In a late-night ceremony, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Chief Minister (CM) in Punjab.

He was declared victorious in the election after the hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday and as per the court orders, his oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad and Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moosa Elahi, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Zain Qureshi, Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid and others attended the ceremony.

President Arif Alvi took oath from the newly elected CM as the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman refused the process. Elahi took a flight from Lahore to Islamabad for the ceremony in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Notably, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and termed it unconstitutional and accepted the petition of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and declared him as Punjab Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and its members Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, directed Elahi to take oath as Punjab CM immediately and also ordered the Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman to administrate the oath to Pervaiz Elahi at 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

Punjab CM election: SC sets aside Deputy Speaker’s ruling, declares Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM
Punjab CM election: SC sets aside Deputy Speaker’s ruling, declares Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside the ruling of Punjab...

