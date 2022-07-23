Pervaiz Elahi rejected the ruling by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari

He termed it contempt of court and a violation of Constitution

He also said that Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating the Constitution

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi rejected the ruling by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari terming it contempt of court and a violation of Constitution.

Pervaiz Elahi was speaking to the media and said that Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating the Constitution. “I have won the election, but the deputy speaker ruled against me,” he added.

He also said that the deputy speaker once again called police inside the House and castigated him for his unconstitutional ruling.

Notably, yesterday’s crucial Punjab Assembly session ended with a disappointment for PTI as the deputy speaker rejected the votes cast by PML-Q leaders in support of their own leader and PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi resulting in the win for PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

Dost Mazari rejected the votes citing Article 63 A of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier today, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif took oath as Punjab Chief Minister, a day after a dramatic victory against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to him at a ceremony at the Governor House in Lahore. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N leaders and other government officials.

