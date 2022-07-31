PHC seals 263 centres during anti-quackery drive in 11 districts

LAHORE: In its anti-quackery drive in 11 districts of the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has shuttered 263 illegal treatment centres during July.

As per details, the PHC enforcement teams had raided 1,473 treatment centres, and 367 quacks had abandoned quackery, while 78 centres had become legal as the qualified physicians had started treating patients.

Also, the commission’s teams will continue surveillance of 752 treatment centres. A major action was taken in the district of Lahore where 604 outlets were raided, and 122 illegal centres were closed down.

The second major action was taken in Multan where 45 quackery outlets were sealed after 231 raids were carried out. The third one was in Rawalpindi where 205 centres were raided, and 28 businesses were shuttered.

On the other hand, 19 outlets in Kasur, Muzaffargarh 9, Bahawalnagar 8, and seven each in Nankana Sahab and Sargodha, while five each in Chakwal, Sheikhupura and Jhelum were closed down.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, the PHC has carried out raids on more than 135,000, and shuttered down 38,490 quacks’ businesses, while over 32,000 have quit their illegal practice.

In first week of July, in a special campaign against quacks, a private hospital was sealed for violating Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) orders, while a first information report (FIR) was registered against a quack for illegally desealing a pharmacy.

A private hospital Zaib Medical Centre, located in Johar Town, Lahore, was sealed for not implementing PHC orders to stop the provision of treatment facilities, and was fined Rs0.5 million, which was the maximum as per the Punjab Healthcare Act 2010.

Instead of acting as per the directions, and to avoid further legal action, foreign nationals, who were running the set-up, changed its name to Zaib Medical Centre from Zhong Baa Hospital. The foreign medics were found treating patients without getting registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. A PHC team had sealed the premises and issued notices for further legal action.