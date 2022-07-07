PIA adds another destination, flights to Chengdu China every Wednesday

PIA has added another route to its destination’s list and kicked off flights to the Chinese city of Chengdu

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has added another route to its destination’s list and kicked off flights to the Chinese city of Chengdu, reported Bol News on Thursday.

As per details, PIA will operate a weekly flight from Islamabad to Chengdu on Wednesday.

PIA spokesperson said that the passengers of the first flight from Islamabad were sent off by senior PIA officials and the passengers appreciated the PIA administration for starting flights to Chengdu.

The PIA spokesperson said that this new addition to the PIA network would further enhance friendly relations with the neighbouring country.

The CEO PIA said that all efforts should be made to make the flight operation for Chengdu a success adding that the frequency of flights will be increased soon.

