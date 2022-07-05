PM and President paid tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan for his courage and fearlessness on the 23rd anniversary of his martyrdom

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan for his courage and fearlessness on the 23rd anniversary of his martyrdom.

In their respective messages, the president and the prime minister said the sacrifice of the national hero, also the recipient of the highest chivalry award ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ would always be recalled.

President Dr Arif Alvi said the nation was indebted to the immense sacrifices rendered by the martyred soldiers for the sovereignty of their motherland.



PM Sharif said the nation paid rich tribute to Kargil war hero Sher Khan on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary.

“The mountains of Kargil may not have seen such an act of valor when he led his troops to clear a vital position as the enemy bullets rained.” Prime Minister Shehbaz tweeted. During the Kargil conflict, he was assigned to clear a vital position in the Gultari region where he emerged as the symbol of bravery and courage at the Line of Control.

He embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999. He sacrificed his life for the nation and left an eternal influence on the younger generation to safeguard the motherland.