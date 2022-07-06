PM appoints two more parliamentary secretaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed two more Parliamentary Secretaries while the portfolios of four others have been changed.

The prime minister has appointed Syeda Noshin Iftikhar as the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights. PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan will be the Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue.

The portfolios of four already-appointed parliamentary secretaries have been changed. Rajab Baloch has been made Parliamentary Secretary to the Board of Investment. Earlier she was Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights.

Rana Iradat Sharif has been made Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Energy. Earlier, he had Finance and Revenue portfolio. Sardar Irfan Dogar will be the Parliamentary Secretary for Energy instead of Heritage and Culture.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed 18 MNAs belonging to the ruling alliance as parliamentary secretaries for federal ministries.

The step has been taken to smooth working of ministries and divisions in the National Assembly where MNAs have complained about the engagements of the ministers and state ministers

For the first time, five women parliamentary secretaries have been appointed.

Other parliamentary secretaries were Malik Sohail Kamrial (Civil Aviation), Ali Zahid Hamid (Defence), Chaudhry Fakeer Ahmad (Economic Affairs), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed (Energy for Petroleum and Gas), Muhammad Irfan Dogar (Energy for Power), Zeb Jaffar (Technical Education/National Heritage), Rana Iradat Sharif (Finance and Revenue), Mehnaz Akbar Aziz (Law and Justice), Sheikh Saad Waseem (Parliamentary Affairs), Chaudhry Khalid Javed (Planning Commission and Development), Kiran Imran Dar (Railways), Arfeen Khan (Religious Affairs), Syed Mahmood Shah (Housing and Works), Asmatullah Khan (SAFRON), Shahida Akhtar Ali (Communications) and Professor Dr Shehnaz Baloch (Science and Technology).

It must be mentioned that Ali Zahid Hamid is the son of former Law Minister Zahid Hamid while Mehnaz Akbar Aziz is the spouse of PMLN leader Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry.

