PM calls emergency meeting over economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called an emergency meeting over the retrogressing economic situation of the country, reported BOL News.

As per details, the meeting will be attended by the top officials related to the economy to discuss the reasons for the recent increase in the value of the dollar and the measures to address it.

The prime minister’s economic team will brief on the facts related to the economic situation of the country.

On the other hand, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has been held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

In the meeting, instructions were issued to the Ministry of Petroleum to re-evaluate the levy rate on LPG, while a summary of tariff rationalisation for K-Electric was presented by the power division.

Meanwhile, the allies have demanded the coalition government announce immediate relief for the people against the skyrocketing inflation or to go for the general elections.

A meeting was held in this regard in Lahore that was attended by MQM, ANP, Jamhoori Wattan Party and others.

It was discussed in the meeting that the rising inflation in the country has been putting a dent in the popularity of the allied political parties adding that the government should move towards elections if unable to announce relief for the people.

