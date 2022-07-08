PM condemns attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a statement on Twitter, the prime minister said he was “deeply shocked” to hear the news on the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and prayed for his early recovery and health.

Deeply shocked to hear the sad news of an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We send our prayers & best wishes for his early recovery & good health. Our thoughts are with him, his family, and the people of Japan. Advertisement — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2022



According to media reports, Japan´s former prime minister Shinzo Abe received gunshots and was showing no vital signs. One person presumably the shooter has been arrested.

Local media said the former prime minister appeared to be in “cardiorespiratory arrest,” a term often used in Japan before a feared death can be officially confirmed by a coroner.

It was a stunning development in a country with famously low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws, involving perhaps Japan´s best-known politician.

Abe had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday´s upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots was heard. Abe collapsed and was bleeding from the neck.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s special advisor Gen Nakatani told reporters “terror or violence can never be tolerated.”

Abe is Japan´s longest-serving prime minister who held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition.

He is a hawkish conservative who pushed for the revision of Japan’s pacifist constitution to recognise the country´s military and has stayed a prominent politicial figure even after stepping down.

Japan has some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws and annual deaths from firearms are in single figures.

Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.

