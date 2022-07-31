PM condoles over loss of lives in UAE floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives, including Pakistani nationals, in the damages caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

He said that at this difficult time, Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people and the government of the UAE. He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families.

Earlier, the Foreign Office released a statement and extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the damage caused by heavy rains and, resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the United Arab Emirates,” it said.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai are in contact with the UAE Government and families of the affected Pakistani nationals.

The Missions have been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to Pakistani nationals affected during the floods.

Five Pakistani nationals have died in the floods that caused massive damage in the northern and eastern emirates of the UAE. On Friday, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior said seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of recent floods in the country.

The UAE recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years last week and deployed its army to support rescue efforts. Around 900 people were rescued after flash floods hit UAE’s Northern Emirates while over 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah.

