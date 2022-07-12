Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PM directs civic bodies to make arrangements ahead of monsoon spell
monsoon spell

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday mandated the federal and provincial civic bodies to closely observe the safety standards ahead of the monsoon spell beginning Thursday
  • The prime minister urged that the relevant authorities provide a good precautionary system for the people of the country, especially Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for assisting provincial governments and institutions in managing the situation in the midst of severe rainfall
  • He praised the agencies in charge of municipal and civic measures, particularly the police, for demonstrating a strong sense of public duty over the Eid holidays
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday mandated the federal and provincial civic bodies to closely observe the safety standards ahead of the monsoon spell beginning Thursday, BOL News reports.  

The prime minister urged that the relevant authorities provide a good precautionary system for the people of the country, especially Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for assisting provincial governments and institutions in managing the situation in the midst of severe rainfall.

According to the details, the PM cited the government’s ability to work together, be cooperative, and provide selfless service to the people as assets of his administration. A tribute was also offered by the prime minister to the governments of the provinces and the institutions for their work in safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

He asked the relevant departments to put up their best effort and serve the people with the utmost commitment. In a message to civic employees and staffers, he stated that the spirit of assisting others was the best and honorable duty. He praised the agencies in charge of municipal and civic measures, particularly the police, for demonstrating a strong sense of public duty over the Eid holidays.

 

 

