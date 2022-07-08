PM felicitates Muslim Ummah on Hajj, prays for Pakistan’s prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the holy pilgrimage of Hajj.

“Congratulations to the entire Ummah, including the pilgrims who have received the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar,” the prime minister said in a statement on Twitter.

“I pray to Allah Almighty for His mercy on entire humanity especially Muslims, unity, progress and prosperity of the Ummah, riddance from epidemics, liberation of Occupied Palestine and Kashmir and ending their sufferings.”

The prime minister also prayed to get Pakistan out of the quagmire of debt and grant economic self-reliance. He offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their families.

حج اکبر کی سعادت حاصل کرنے والے حجاج سمیت پوری امت کو مبارک پیش کرتا ہوں۔ اللہ تعالیٰ کے عالم انسانیت بالخصوص مسلمانوں پر اس کے رحم، امت کے اتحاد، ترقی و خوش حالی، وباؤں سے نجات، مقبوضہ فلسطین اور کشمیر کی آزادی اور مظلوم انسانیت کے دکھوں اور مصائب سے نجات کی دعا کی اپیل کرتا ہوں — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2022



Nearly one million pilgrims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as Covid-19 restrictions ease. The pilgrims have reached Mina Tent Village as the Hajj rituals commenced.

The pilgrims will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the “Waqoof-e-Arafat”, the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj. They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday.

The robed worshippers reciting Labbaik Allahumma Labaik (I respond to Your call O Allah) are making the journey on foot to Mina, seven kilometres (four miles) from the Grand Mosque where they encircled the Holy Kaabah at the start of the rituals on Wednesday.

Worshippers will pray and recite the holy Quran for several hours at the mountain and sleep nearby. On Saturday, they will gather pebbles and perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil”. Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Sunday July 10.

