  • PM orders reviewing load shedding policy for gas-powered factories
  • PM directed to review gas load-shedding schedule
  • Industries would be provided support to promote products
  • Ministers were instructed to resolve issues of businessmen
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to review the load shedding policy of gas supply for the factories solely dependent on the commodity.

Chairing a review meeting for the promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector, the prime minister said the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing the problems faced by the industrial sector.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said by extending every possible facilitation to industries, the country would be better able to present its products in the international market.

He directed to review gas load shedding schedule and policy for the factories that entirely relied on gas for their functioning. He also asked the ministers to hold meetings with the delegation of businessmen to resolve their issues.

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan and leading textile businessmen attended the meeting.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shutdown power plants functional.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting to overcome the issues of power load shedding and energy crises.

During the meeting, the steps to resolve the ongoing power crises in the country were discussed. The prime minister sought a report entailing clear reasons over persistent load shedding in the country.

The prime minister also directed for resolution of the issues of provinces regarding provision of drinking water and agriculture facilities. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was told to take an independent decision after mutual consultation of the provinces.

 

PM directs immediate functioning of shut down power plants
PM directs immediate functioning of shut down power plants

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to...

 

