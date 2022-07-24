PM reaffirms Pakistan’s full support to SCO charter

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan’s full support in the fulfillment of the purposes and objectives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He hoped that all SCO members would continue working together for building peace, enhancing international solidarity and cooperation.

The prime minister was talking to Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles of the SCO Charter and the “Shanghai Spirit.”

He highlighted the current global challenges manifested in the high fuel and food prices and resultant food insecurity, economic and financial difficulties for a large number of countries.

Appreciating the SCO’s comprehensive development agenda, the prime minister emphasized that the core purpose remains the growth and prosperity of the region and how well the SCO leaders were responding to the aspirations and ambitions of their people to have better standards of living.

He underlined Pakistan’s priorities and national development goals as well as important areas of interest within the SCO framework of cooperation — including trade and economy; connectivity & transport; poverty alleviation; energy; agriculture and food security; climate change; security; information technology; digitalization; and cultural and people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister underlined the need for developing appropriate funding mechanisms to promote intra-SCO trade as well as development initiatives.

Stressing the enhancement of transport and communication links, the prime minister underscored the importance of the connectivity agenda and, in this regard, also highlighted that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could serve as a useful model in its facilitation.

He also shared his perspective on a number of specific regional and global security issues as well as SCO’s role in promoting stability in the region and beyond.

He appreciated the work of SCO-RATS where Pakistan, together with other member states, was playing an active role in countering common security challenges.

The SCO secretary general expressed his sincere gratitude for arranging his visit before the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers and Heads of State meetings in Uzbekistan. He lauded Pakistan’s constructive contributions to SCO’s work and activities.

He also highlighted the invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO summit in Samarkand in September. Prime Minister Sharif responded that he was looking forward to participating in the summit.

The prime minister also warmly felicitated the secretary-general on taking up his important assignment. The four-day visit provided an opportunity for consultations at the highest level and greater understanding of Pakistan’s expectations from the Organization.

