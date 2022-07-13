Advertisement
PM reaffirms support on Kashmir Martyrs' Day

Articles
PM reaffirms support on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed support for the Kashmiris on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

“Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is a reminder of sacrifices Kashmiris have rendered for their inalienable & UN-sanctioned right to self-determination,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

“The flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny & oppression.”

Kashmiris across the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are observing July 13 as Martyrs Day to pay tributes to 22 Kashmiris martyred by Dogra forces within the premises of Central Jail Srinagar in 1931.

The troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, who had turned up in thousands outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

It was time for Zuhur prayers when a young man started the call for prayers (Azaan) but was shot dead by the Maharaja’s soldiers. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of the Azaan.

On the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), complete shutdown is being observed in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK on the day.

Protest rallies, seminars and conferences would be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world over to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The tyranny in Kashmir under the Hindutva nationalists, led by Narendra Modi, has reached a new and unprecedented level as no one is allowed to venture out and commemorate the event.

The Kashmiri diaspora community will observe the solemn day to reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle for self-determination and pay homage to over 100,000 innocent men, women and children who continue to sacrifice their lives for freedom of their beloved land.

Kashmiris have been observing Martyrs Week from July 8 to July 13. Every year on July 8, Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary is observed as ‘Resistance Day’ while July 13 is marked as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

 

 

