Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM to receive summary on petroleum prices today
Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM to receive summary on petroleum prices today

Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM to receive summary on petroleum prices today

Articles
Advertisement
Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM to receive summary on petroleum prices today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. – FILE

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive a summary on Wednesday (today) on petroleum prices as the government aims to reduce the price of the commodity.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the summary to reduce petroleum prices will be sent to the prime minister for necessary action. He said the prices of petroleum will be reduced to provide relief to the people.

Miftah Ismail said the prime minister sincerely wants to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in the international market to the people without any delay.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to pass on the full benefits of the fall in oil prices in global market to the people with full transparency.

Chairing a meeting on fuel prices, the prime minister said the people spent a difficult time and now they have the right to get full relief.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the government will take every step for provision of relief to the masses who suffered heavily because of inflation caused by the previous government.

He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times.

He told the meeting that the government would reduce the oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market.

Later in a tweet, the prime minister said that he had ordered the ministries of petroleum and finance to pass on the reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the international market to people.

“They have faced economic difficulties and the relief is their right. With Allah’s grace, we will continue to bring ease in their lives, Insha Allah,” he commented.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also called out the government for not reducing the prices of petrol despite the decrease in international marke.t

Advertisement

“With the big drop in international prices the Imported govt must pass on the full benefit of the price reduction to the people who have been crushed by the unprecedented inflation unleashed by this cabal of crooks brought to power through US regime change conspiracy,” he said in a tweet.

 

Also Read

Petroleum prices to fall as PM seeks summary
Petroleum prices to fall as PM seeks summary

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that a summary recommending...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Businessman Byram D. Avari passes away
Businessman Byram D. Avari passes away
Former British secretary Straw spills beans over Gujarat’s inquiry
Former British secretary Straw spills beans over Gujarat’s inquiry
PTI rejects Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Caretaker Punjab CM
PTI rejects Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Caretaker Punjab CM
Imran murderous attack probe: three members of JIT replaced
Imran murderous attack probe: three members of JIT replaced
ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker CM of Punjab
ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker CM of Punjab
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story