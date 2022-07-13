Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM to receive summary on petroleum prices today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive a summary on Wednesday (today) on petroleum prices as the government aims to reduce the price of the commodity.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the summary to reduce petroleum prices will be sent to the prime minister for necessary action. He said the prices of petroleum will be reduced to provide relief to the people.

Miftah Ismail said the prime minister sincerely wants to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in the international market to the people without any delay.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to pass on the full benefits of the fall in oil prices in global market to the people with full transparency.

Chairing a meeting on fuel prices, the prime minister said the people spent a difficult time and now they have the right to get full relief.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the government will take every step for provision of relief to the masses who suffered heavily because of inflation caused by the previous government.

He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times.

He told the meeting that the government would reduce the oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market.

Later in a tweet, the prime minister said that he had ordered the ministries of petroleum and finance to pass on the reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the international market to people.

“They have faced economic difficulties and the relief is their right. With Allah’s grace, we will continue to bring ease in their lives, Insha Allah,” he commented.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also called out the government for not reducing the prices of petrol despite the decrease in international marke.t

Advertisement

“With the big drop in international prices the Imported govt must pass on the full benefit of the price reduction to the people who have been crushed by the unprecedented inflation unleashed by this cabal of crooks brought to power through US regime change conspiracy,” he said in a tweet.

Also Read Petroleum prices to fall as PM seeks summary Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that a summary recommending...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com