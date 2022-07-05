PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip court hearing in two references

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz skipped court hearing

Their lawyer submitted a note for exemption from personal hearing

Court adjourned proceedings till July 17

LAHORE: An accountability Court on Tuesday resumed hearing in the two NAB references against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The court heard the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana housing society reference case. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz skipped hearing and did not appear in court.

The legal team submitted an apology note on behalf of the prime minister and chief minister for being unable to attend due to their busy schedule and personal commitments. Lawyer Amjad Pervez added their absence will not affect the case proceedings.

The layer urged the court to accept the plea for exemption from personal appearance. The court accepted the plea and adjourned hearing till July 17.

On July, 1, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz skipped hearing in the money laundering reference case and sought an exemption from personal appearance.

The attorney for the PML-N leaders claimed that the prime minister was busy attending meetings in the federal capital while Hamza Shehbaz was participating in the Punjab Assembly session.

The accountability court sought arguments in a plea by both politicians seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance in the trial proceedings of a money laundering reference.

The judge allowed the applications for one-time exemption and directed the counsel to come up with arguments on the applications for permanent exemption on July 26.

It must be mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif has been already been granted permanent exemption from appearing at hearings in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in 2019, alleging that they caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, Shehbaz had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons.

The anti-graft watchdog had claimed to have obtained “sufficient incriminating” material and evidence during the investigation. In 2019, Shehbaz was arrested by the NAB in connection with the case but was later granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

