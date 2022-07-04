PM Shehbaz says looking forward to engaging with Biden administration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan looks forward to engaging with the US administration at all levels to promote bilateral relations including trade and investment.

In a tweet on Monday, the prime minister extended his heartiest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day.

It is my pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations & greetings to the people & government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade & investment — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 4, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier on July 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US Ambassador Donald Blome who called on him a day after submitting his credentials and formally resuming his duties.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s desire to further develop relations with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest.

He said Pakistan has huge economic and demographic potential and US companies should invest in the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also stressed on holding the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement ministerial meeting later this year and also hold the Business Opportunities Conference this year.

Recalling the depth and breadth of Pakistan-US relationship, the prime minister underscored that various dialogues between have been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

Advertisement

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States.

The prime minister hoped that both countries would celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner, which would further deepen bilateral and people-to-people ties. He also stressed on having more high-level exchanges between the two countries.

He congratulated the Ambassador on his presentation of credentials and expressed the hope that the envoy would devote his efforts to deepening and enhancing bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthen and reinforce bilateral ties. He also thanked Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating evacuation from Afghanistan.