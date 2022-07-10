PM Shehbaz reaffirms boosting bilateral relations with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to boost bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy and electricity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the early convening of Joint Economic Commission (JEC) would further strengthen economic linkages between the two countries.

He also expressed the hope that Border Sustenance Markets would soon become functional to facilitate livelihood in the border region. He appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

President Raisi thanked the prime minister for Eid felicitations and assured of Iranian cooperation in further intensifying bilateral trade, and particularly provision of electricity to the Makran Division.

Call with Erdogan

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed warm greetings to the Government and people of Turkiye on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

During their conversation, the Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan. In this context, President Erdogan reaffirmed his government’s steadfast support to Pakistan during this testing time.

While recalling his recent visit to Turkiye, the prime minister expressed resolve to further enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy and other sectors.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crisis.

PM Sharif conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) being held in September.

Pak-Bahrain relations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said close ties between Pakistan and Bahrain have provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas particularly promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Saturday and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain.

King Hamad also extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion. He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

