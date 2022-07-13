PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to extend greetings to him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to pursue a joint strategy for execution of the decisions taken during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom in April this year.

The prime minister expressed good wishes for the Saudi Crown Prince and people of Saudi Arabia. He also felicitated the Saudi Crown Prince on the successful Hajj operation and thanked Saudi leadership and government for taking care of the Hajj pilgrims, particularly those from Pakistan.

Both leaders also discussed the ongoing bilateral projects and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment. The prime minister extended invitation to the Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan which he accepted.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, an order of merit named after Saudi Arabia’s founder.

Advertisement

According to Saudi state media, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz conferred the medal upon COAS General Bajwa in “recognition of his distinguished efforts in consolidating and strengthening bonds of friendship and joint cooperation and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations”.

The army chief was received by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi deputy prime minister and minister of defence during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

During a meeting, both the state dignitaries reviewed bilateral relations — especially in the field of military with opportunities for development and a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili and a number of senior officials both from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Also Read Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa COAS Gen Bajwa recieves award in recognition of his efforts to strengthen...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com