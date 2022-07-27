PM Shehbaz says will not accept discriminatory attitude at all  

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will not accept the discriminatory attitude at all.

He said this while addressing the National Assembly (NA) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He claimed that no one like Imran Khan had been supported during the last 75 years.

He lambasted Imran Khan’s attitude and called him an egoist.

He also clandestinely criticised the judiciary and indirectly said that the judiciary and other institutions supported Imran Khan.

He admitted that inflation had increased many folds but the price of petrol was not under the control of the government, adding that when the prices of POL products were decreased, the government had provided relief to the people.

He blamed Imran of dividing the country into three parts.

PM Shehbaz was again and again forgetting past facts when he was quoting the political incidents of the country.

He called that who attacked the Parliament House and PTV building? Who hung dirty clothes on the walls of the Supreme Court but no one took the notice of it.

He blamed Imran for spoiling Pakistan’s relations with all friend countries.

Shehbaz said that they would face every challenge bravely and would not bow down before them.

He said that despite prevailing mammoth economic challenges, the government would make Pakistan emerge a great country, without bowing before fascism and propaganda by the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The prime minister said the united opposition had accepted the challenge of assuming the government just to save the state as the country was on verge of the default with record inflation and unemployment.

Rubbishing the propaganda of “imported government” the prime minister said he did not become the prime minister through the backdoor rather for the first time, the parliament changed the government through a constitutional process.

He said the PTI government violated the constitution through the National Assembly deputy speaker and the president by dissolving the Assembly.

He also questioned whether the court summoned the NA deputy speaker as they did to the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, who had decided against counting 10 votes by the PML-Q lawmakers in the chief minister’s election citing a letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain advising the members to vote Hamza Shehbaz.

The prime minister said if the system continued without reformation, ensuring the sanctity of law and constitution, “we will be nowhere in history.”

Calling parliament the mother of the constitution, he said the 1973 constitution would continue to provide guidance in the decades to come.

He said the constitution also defined the powers of the legislature as well as the judiciary but unfortunately, a mockery of the constitution was made during the last 75 years by imposing martial laws which also led to the disintegration of the country and weakening the democracy.

He said contrary to Pakistan, the neighboring countries, which were far behind Pakistan vis-à-vis development had excelled and also got rid of the International Monetary Fund after improving their economies.

Calling the 2018 general elections “worst in the country’s history” the prime minister said a government was imposed through severe rigging. Consequently, during its over three and half years of term, the ousted government took loans of Rs 20,000 billion and dropped the GDP from 5.8 to less to negative in 2020 making hundreds of thousands of people lose jobs.

He said considering the challenges, he knew well that holding the prime minister’s office was not a bed of roses however he accepted responsibility for sake of the country.

Reiterating his due respect for the judiciary, the prime minister said justice should be done without any discrimination. He said no one questioned the previous government despite a record surge in corruption index, stained ties with friendly states, sugar export scam, BRT scandal, helicopter and Malam Jabba corruption cases.

He contradicted Imran Khan’s claim of Russia offering oil or reduced rate; however, accepted to have received an offer of wheat from the country which was being mulled.

Calling the PTI leader and a foreign stooge and agent, he questioned why the Election Commission did not yet decide the foreign funding case involving the funding from Israel and India.

“Did anyone take Suo Motu notice despite the passage of eight years,” he questioned.

He said the PTI government’s focus was to target the opposition overlooking the corruption scandals and criminal negligence by their own government.

He said even the former prime minister’s sister was silently given an NRO through FBR in case of her undeclared assets.

Calling for an immediate need to control the situation, the prime minister said without naming Imran khan said a “blue-eyed” got unprecedented support from the institutions but despite that failed to deliver.

Shehbaz Sharif said the inflation swelled during the past three months as the oil and gas prices were beyond their control and assured that they were striving to rectify the economy

“But he is propagating that Pakistan was about to become another Sri Lanka. This is narcissism,” he remarked.

He recalled that in 2014, Imran Khan planned an attack on parliament, provoked people into civil disobedience and also led to the postponement of the Chinese president’s visit.

He said Shahzad Akbar wrote to the UK’s National Crime Agency for inquiry against him but could not prove any corruption. However, Imran Khan got the cabinet’s approval for an agreement with the NCA after the Agency recovered 190 million pounds.

Referring to the ongoing flood situation in different parts of the country, the prime minister said the government was alive to the plight of those suffering the loss of lives and properties.

He said with the collaboration of the provincial government, the federal government was contributing to the relief efforts through NDMA. He told the House that the government would ensure the implementation of the relief package announced by the government. He said another meeting would be held on the subject on Thursday to take more decisions to provide relief.

The prime minister has assured the National Assembly to provide maximum relief to the people affected by recent torrential rains in various parts of the country.

Responding to points raised by several members on the floor of the House, he said the federal government will increase the already announced relief package for the flood affected people. He said a meeting has been convened tomorrow to discuss the provision of relief to the affected people. He said the federal government, through the National Disaster Management Authority, will work with the provincial governments to help the farmers who suffered losses due to rains.

The Prime Minister also assured the lawmakers that their recommendations will be given due consideration in taking decisions at tomorrow’s meeting.