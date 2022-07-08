PM Shehbaz Sharif announces relief package for rain affectees

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the rain and flood affectees across the country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the rain and flood affectees across the country, reported Bol News on Friday.

The massive relief package announced by the premiere was aimed at the people affected by the recent monsoon rains.

The emergency financial assistance has Rs 1 million each for the affected families as announced by the PM.

A statement has been issued in this regard which holds that 50% of the announced relief amount would be provided by the federation and the rest 50% by the respective provincial government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the authorities to ensure full assistance to the victims of floods and rains.

Notably, the recent monsoon rains in Pakistan have wreaked havoc in many areas with Balochistan in essence where the death toll has reached 54 after straight rains for four days.

Not only this, in Karachi also, the recent downpours have claimed six lives in multiple rain-related incidents across the city.

The Met Department has already issued a warning for excessive rain this year and the recent spell has left the city with flooded roads and massive traffic jams just days before Eid-ul-Azha.

