PM Shehbaz terms Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties as unparalleled

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties were unparalleled in terms of mutual trust, understanding and support on each other’s national causes.

He was talking to Turkiye’s new Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci who called on him in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz hoped that during the ambassador’s tenure, bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened, especially in trade and investment domains.

He expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment on core interests of Istanbul.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said he looked forward to welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council being held in September in Islamabad this year.

Advertisement

Read more: Pakistan, Turkiye agree to augment military cooperation: ISPR

On July 5, Pakistan and Turkiye had agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

An understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders had discussed matters of mutual and professional interests with special focus on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief had said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”

The visiting dignitary had acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Advertisement

The commander Turkish Land Forces had also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On the flip side, Pakistan and the United Kingdom had agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in legal education and ink agreements in this regard.

An understanding to this effect was reached at a meeting between Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and delegation of British High Commission in Islamabad.