  News
  Pakistan
  • PM Shehbaz to chair NSC meeting tomorrow on TTP negotiation
PM Shehbaz to chair NSC meeting tomorrow on TTP negotiation

PM Shehbaz to chair NSC meeting tomorrow on TTP negotiation

Articles
PM Shehbaz to chair NSC meeting tomorrow on TTP negotiation

PM Shehbaz. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a high level in-camera meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss ongoing negotiations with the terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on Sunday, Bol News reported.

The NSC session will be held at 3:00 pm on July 5 (Tuesday). The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership.

The military leadership will brief the participants of the NSC on matters related to national security.

Read more: Putting talks with TTP in context

On July 22, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that talks with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference after attending NSC chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sanaullah said, “The NSC session was attended by political leadership in which the participants were briefed on the Afghanistan situation and talks with TTP. Talks with TTP will be held within the ambit of law and constitution. More PCNS sessions will be held in the coming days.”

“The parliamentarians will be taken into confidence over the PCNS session and an in-camera session will be summoned.”

