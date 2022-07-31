Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM Shehbaz defers visit to flood-affected areas of KP

PM Shehbaz defers visit to flood-affected areas of KP

Articles
Advertisement
PM Shehbaz defers visit to flood-affected areas of KP

The prime minister will review the ongoing relief work.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday (today) postpones visiting the flood-affected areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to bad weather conditions.

The prime minister was scheduled to review the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas. Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and National Disaster Management (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz were expected to accompany the prime minister.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures.

NDMA officers, chief secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of the province.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses. During the flight, the chief secretary gave details about the flood situation and relief operations.

Advertisement

PM Shehbaz Sharif stopped at Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods. He directed for establishing of a medical camp and the provision of medicines for the affected village.

He also ordered the posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked authorities to immediately arrange two boats and rations for the villages and speed up the relief activities for the affectees.

Chief Secretary Balochistan immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood-affected areas. In line with the instructions of the prime minister, the medical camp was established, relief goods and medicines were delivered and a veterinary doctor arrived at Shambani village.

 

Also Read

PM Shehbaz visits Balochistan to review relief activities in flood-hit districts
PM Shehbaz visits Balochistan to review relief activities in flood-hit districts

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Jacobabad on Saturday, took...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story