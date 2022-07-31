PM Shehbaz defers visit to flood-affected areas of KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday (today) postpones visiting the flood-affected areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to bad weather conditions.

The prime minister was scheduled to review the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas. Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and National Disaster Management (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz were expected to accompany the prime minister.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures.

NDMA officers, chief secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of the province.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses. During the flight, the chief secretary gave details about the flood situation and relief operations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stopped at Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods. He directed for establishing of a medical camp and the provision of medicines for the affected village.

He also ordered the posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked authorities to immediately arrange two boats and rations for the villages and speed up the relief activities for the affectees.

Chief Secretary Balochistan immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood-affected areas. In line with the instructions of the prime minister, the medical camp was established, relief goods and medicines were delivered and a veterinary doctor arrived at Shambani village.

