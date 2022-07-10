ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the entire nation on Eid-ul-Adha.

In a tweet, he also prayed to Allah Almighty to accept our prayers and sacrifices.

Shehbaz Sharif, on this occasion, made an appeal to nation to strictly observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 and ensure cleanliness after sacrifice of animals as it was our national obligation to keep our country clean and tidy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also urged the nation to ensure cleanliness and responsibility through proper dumping of offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Adha.

A public awareness message released by the PAF Directorate General of Public Relations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha urged the public to safely dispose of the remains of sacrificial animals.

Advertisement

Read more: PAF urges to ensure cleanliness, animal disposal on Eid-ul-Adha

The awareness message highlighted that dumping the remains of sacrificial animals near Pakistan Air Force airbases attracts birds particularly scavengers, which pose a threat to aircraft and pilots during landing and takeoff.

“These birds can crash into planes and destroy planes, increasing the risk of irreparable damage to precious lives and property”, it said.

It appealed to the public to dump the remains of the sacrificed animals in designated places or bury them in the ground and ensure cleanliness of the environment around them.

It added that the public should inform the base authorities and municipal administrations in case finding corpse of any animal to timely manage it to avert any risk

It must be mentioned that there have been numerous incidents of bird strikes in recent weeks. Such incidents rise during Eid-ul-Azdha due to the improper disposal of animal offal.

Advertisement

Earlier the forcing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued harrowing statistics about the increasing number of bird strikes at the country’s major airports and took stringent measures.

Between January 2018 and May 2022, there were a staggering 622 incidents recorded with birds colliding with both domestic and foreign aircraft.

According to the data, Lahore airport witnessed the highest number of bird strikes, with 198 incidents being recorded during this period.