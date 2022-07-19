PM urges ECP to issue judgment on PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the “long-delayed judgment” on the PTI foreign funding case.

“For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The message comes after the PML-N received a drubbing in the by-elections on 20 constituencies of Punjab. The result has also raised doubts on the future of the coalition government.

Earlier, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce the verdict of the foreign funding case at the earliest.

Maryam Nawaz said PTI should not get too excited about losing five of its own provincial assembly seats in the recent Punjab by-polls. She alleged that PTI was making the ECP controversial as it fears verdict in the foreign funding case.

She claimed that PTI leaders were aware of irrefutable evidence against them and it was inevitable to publicize them. She demanded ECP announce the verdict of the PTI foreign funding case at the earliest.

“Your attack on the ECP is not because of any rigging as it did not happen but over fears of the adverse verdict in the foreign funding case,” she said.

In his victory speech after winning the Punjab bypolls, PTI chairman Imran Khan called Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja “dishonest” and asked him to resign, saying free and fair elections cannot take place in the country under his supervision.

“Under this ECP, the free and fair election cannot take place. The country’s biggest party does not trust it. I ask the CEC to resign. We have no confidence in you. You’re a biased person and connected with a party,” he alleged.

According to reports, the ECP has reserved verdict on the prohibited funding case against the PTI. The case has been ongoing since 2017.

