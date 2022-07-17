PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred through voting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to reject the politics of divide, hatred, and chaos through the power of their vote.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the prime minister took a jibe at his predecessor saying the “ego, incompetence and way of politics of an individual have ruined the beauty of Pakistani society”.

Expressing full confidence in people’s choice, PM Shehbaz Sharif said citizens should vote for national development and a bright future for their children.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab was made an example of the worst kind of governance over the last four years.

Punjab has seen the worst-ever misgovernance. Citizens were deprived of free medicines & scholarships. Civil & police transfers/postings were on sale. Quality of municipal services plummeted & lawlessness became rampant. Manner in which Punjab was treated was an insult to people. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 17, 2022

He said citizens and students were deprived of free medicines and scholarships. and there was an open sale of government jobs, postings and transfers.

He deplored civic facilities were in shambles and lawlessness was at its peak and the condition of Punjab was no less than an insult to the people of the province.

The prime minister said the people while casting votes in Punjab’s by-elections must think about the “corruption, incompetence, economic destruction and patronage of the mafia committed in the name of change during Imran Niazi’s black era of four years”.

He said Pakistan drifted away from its goal during the PTI regime and citizens can express this through your vote.

As people go to polls in Punjab today, remember what you have been put through in the nearly four years of PTI's (mis)rule. Imran Khan's legacy has been one of corruption, incompetence, destruction of the economy & protection of mafias & interest groups. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 17, 2022

It must be noted that by-elections are being held in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly. The polling started at 8AM and will continue till 5PM without any interval.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says security in all constituencies is on high alert to ensure law and order. He said civil armed forces have been deployed in all the constituencies on the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said additional troops of the security forces have been deployed in sensitive electorates. Besides Rangers and Frontier Constabulary, military troops have been deputed as Quick Response Force.

He said all the law enforcement agencies are fully alert and will response to any emergency situation without any delay. He said keeping firearms and their exhibition in all the constituencies is totally prohibited.