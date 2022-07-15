PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi joins PTI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) suffered another blow as MPA Faisal Niazi officially resigned from his seat.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi accepted the resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi. He has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after recently meeting chairman Imran Khan.

The Assembly Secretariat has also issued the notification of Faisal Niazi’s resignation as it was submitted on May 22. Faisal Niazi won the 2018 general election from PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) constituency.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that two more votes of PML-N have been reduced from Punjab Assembly after the resignation of Faisal Niazi.

He said as another PML-N MPA Muhammad Kashif from Bhawalnagar has been disqualified for possessing a fake degree. He claimed that PML-N government will collapse after July 17 by-polls.

In May, Faisal Khan Niazi had submitted his resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker and parted ways with the PML-N. He said that he was resigning on his will and had nothing to do with PML-N’s politics.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had claimed the first resignation has come and more PML-N members will also resign.

The resignation comes as blow to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s government. The bypolls for 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats are set to be held on July 17.

At present, the government alliance enjoys the support of 177 MPAs, including 160 of the PMLN (160), four independents, one Rah-e-Haq Party and seven of the PPP.

On the other hand, the PTI has 158 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly after 25 of its MPAs, including five on reserved seats. were de-seated. It also enjoys the support of 10 PMLQ MPAs.

In total, the opposition alliance enjoys the support of 173 parliamentarians. There is a difference of only four votes between the ruling and opposition alliance which has been further reduced after the resignations.

