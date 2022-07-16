PML-N propagating chat falsely attributed to me: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib in a response to the “false propaganda” of the Pakistan Muslim League-N against him said the PML-N was propagating a WhatsApp chat falsely attributed to him.

“Did I give any instructions in this chat to collect the ID cards or meet people?” Farrukh Habib asked adding that he was campaigning responsibly in the constituency, mobilising people and delivering the message of the party from door to door.

Farrukh Habib said the PML-N had adopted a very cunning method to mislead the people. They caught a person, tortured him, and created a big drama by making the WhatsApp chat viral, he said. There is no truth in this drama of the PML-N, he said.

“I met this person only once during the campaign in the last week of June,” he said adding that he had never spoken to the person, nor given any instructions.

The PTI leader said the contractors of lies should show any video or audio of him in which there was any mention of vote buying.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary and Rangers for maintaining law and order situation during by-elections to be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The decision was taken during a special meeting held in Islamabad regarding law and order arrangements in the by-elections chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The forum decided that the violators of fire-arms ban orders will be immediately arrested and their arms will be seized along with revocation of license. It was also decided to set up a special control room in the Interior Ministry on Saturday and Sunday to continuously monitor the law and order situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said it is our national responsibility to ensure law and order in the by-elections. He said all resources will be utilized to make security arrangements as per instructions of the Election Commission.

The minister said additional security personnel will be deployed in six highly sensitive constituencies of Punjab. The most sensitive constituencies include four in Lahore, one each in Bhakkar and Multan.

He said the presence of peace spoilers and armed men in the constituencies during the by-elections is not acceptable. He directed provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict enforcement of firearms ban.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Interior Ministry, security departments and Chief Secretary Sindh through video link.

Rana Sanaulllah Khan on Friday also contacted Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan on phone call and discussed the security arrangements for by-elections to be held in Punjab.

The polling regarding by-elections will be held on Sunday in 20 vacant constituencies in various parts of Punjab.

The deadline for Punjab by-elections campaign has ended and political parties are set for the polls. The last of campaign saw election rallies by the PTI and PML-N in different constituencies of Lahore.