LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Friday said his party had unanimously decided that Parvez Elahi was the candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

Sharing a letter written to a Punjab Assembly member, in which directions were given regarding casting vote in the PA session, Moonis Elahi tweeted, “Yesterday PML parliamentary party chaired by parliamentary party leader in Punjab Assembly Sajid Bhatti held its meeting and it was decided unanimously that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is CM candidate.”

Yesterday PML parliamentary party chaired by parliamentary party leader @SajidBhattiPP67 in Punjab Assembly held its meeting and it was decided unanimously that @chparvezelahi is cm candidate. pic.twitter.com/Te6IFvpyKd — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) July 22, 2022

The letter was written by PML-Q Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmed Khan to MPA Ammar Yasir.

“It is to inform you that a joint Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League was held on 1st April, 2022 in which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was nominated unanimously candidate for the seat of Chief Minister Punjab.

“A Parliamentary Party of PML held on 21-07-2022 in PC Hotel, Lahore which was presided by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, candidate for the Chief Minister Punjab and Sajid Ahmed Khan, Parliamentary Leader of PML in Punjab Assembly and other MPAs namely Ammar Yasir, Shujahat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Ehsan ul Haque, Muhammad Afzal, Ms Baasima Ch and Ms Khadija Umer attended the meeting. In this meeting it was decided that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is nominated candidate of PTI and PML for Chief Minister Punjab for the election which is to be held on July 22,” the letter read.

Sajid Ahmed said, in light of the Parliamentary Party’s decision, he was directed to attend the assembly session and vote for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, candidate for Chief Minister Punjab. “If any member does not vote in favour of Parvez Elahi or votes in favour of the opposing candidate of PML-N, he will stand defected under Article 63-A of the Constitution.