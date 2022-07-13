Advertisement
PMLN Jalsa Layyah | PP-282 | Maryam Nawaz to address party workers in Layyah

Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address the party workers and supporters in Layyah PP-282 ahead of the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. The stage is set in Layyah PP-282 where party workers are waiting for the daughter of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

19:09 (PST)13 Jul

 

Maryam retweeted the post of the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Muslim League – N on her Twitter account.

19:14 (PST)13 Jul

On her way to Layyah, Maryam Nawaz stops at the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Baho (RH), where she prayed for the success of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-elections to be held on Sunday in the 20 constituencies of Punjab.

20:07 (PST)13 Jul

