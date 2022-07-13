PMLN Jalsa Layyah | PP-282 | Maryam Nawaz to address party workers in Layyah

Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address the party workers and supporters in Layyah PP-282 ahead of the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. The stage is set in Layyah PP-282 where party workers are waiting for the daughter of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam retweeted the post of the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Muslim League – N on her Twitter account.
It's LAYYAH's turn to roar.
Are you ready to welcome @MaryamNSharif? She will address the party workers and supporters. pic.twitter.com/A2QxBxi8PU
— PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2022
On her way to Layyah, Maryam Nawaz stops at the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Baho (RH), where she prayed for the success of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-elections to be held on Sunday in the 20 constituencies of Punjab.
حضرت سلطان باہو رح کے دربار میں۔
کون دلاں دیاں جانے ہُو ۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/kvTA7AQwSA
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2022
What a feeling of gratitude to be driving past people flocking to PMLN Layyah jalsa in droves. Spread over kilometres! Masha’Allah! pic.twitter.com/tAYevidECB
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2022
