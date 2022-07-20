PML-N likely to disrupt session during CM Punjab election: sources

PML-N, PPP and allied MPAs will stay at a local hotel in Lahore

The MPAs will leave for the assembly session from the airport

Hamza Shehbaz will also address the lawmakers before the session

Election for Punjab Chief Minister will be held on July 22

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formulated a strategy for the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bol News reported.

According to reports, all Punjab Assembly MPAs belonging to the PML-N, PPP and allied parties will stay at the Royal Swiss Hotel ahead of the elections.

The lawmakers will go to the Punjab Assembly session from the hotel under the leadership of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, well-placed sources within the party revealed. Hamza Shehbaz will also address the joint meeting of the parliamentary parties of the government alliance at the hotel. All MPAs have been instructed to come to the meeting

Sources further revealed that the PML-N is likely to disrupt proceedings during the session which will elect a new Leader of the House. The party is also likely to repeat the same strategy adopted by the PTI during the election of Hamza Shehbaz.

It must the mentioned that elections for Chief Minister Punjab will be held on July 22. Hamza Shehbaz is set to lose the coveted post after losing a majority in Punjab Assembly following a defeat in the bypolls.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N would not let the PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily when a vote recount takes place.

The interior minister claimed that five PTI MPs could “disappear” during the voting for Punjab’s chief minister. The PML-Q took exception and has filed a contempt of court plea against the minister’s statement and interfering in the elections.

Former provincial minister Murad Raas claimed that the party’s lawmakers are being offered between Rs30-50 million each by PML-N to switch their loyalties ahead of the vote count for the Punjab chief minister post. In a tweet, Raas said these “shameless chors (thieves) are trying to do everything to stay in power”.

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Rana Sanaullah should tone down his threatening rhetoric as he was also responsible for the Model Town massacre. She said the PTI does not want to start and fight and people have voted for them rather looting by PML-N.

