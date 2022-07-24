PML-N to protest if court rules against Hamza Shehbaz: sources

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N will launch a protest if the Supreme Court of Pakistan rules against the party in the case of the election of Chief Minister Punjab, Bol News reported.

Well-placed sources within PML-N informed that party supremo Nawaz Sharif has issued clear instructions to party leaders to not accept the verdict against them and protest over the decision.

The top court is expected to announce its decision over a case filed against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari who rejected ten votes of the PML-Q during the election of chief minister, thereby allowing Hamza Shehbaz to retain the post.

According to reports, the PML-N is expected to protest across Punjab if the ruling goes against them and will adopt an aggressive stance over the matter. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to launch a new campaign after the verdict is not in their favour.

PML-N will approach the Supreme Court to form a full bench over the matter. According to reports, Nawaz Sharif has warned of consequences if they are prevented from working. He said the state institutions should also respect their decisions.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly said the ruling of the Deputy Speaker cannot be challenged in court. He said they do not have high hopes from the current bench which is hearing the case.

The Supreme Court has directed Hamza Shehbaz to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday. The court observed that Hamza Shehbaz could exercise limited powers as per law and Constitution.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed the orders on a petition filed PML-Q leader by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, challenging the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling while hearing the matter at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that it is a serious matter and the court wants to decide it as early as possible. However, the bench observed that Hamza Shahbaz could maintain a small cabinet.

Later, the bench adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow and observed that it would be heard at Supreme Court in Islamabad.

