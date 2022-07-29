Police arrest JI MPA, 14 workers from Lyari

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested 15 Jamaat e Islami (JI) workers including MPA Abdul Rasheed from within limits of Chakiwara, Lyari, in Karachi.

The JI workers were protesting against the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and K-Electric for not cleaning Lyari streets of rain and sewage water, not providing potable water and carrying out loadshedding.

In a video statement, Abdul Rasheed said he was recording the video from Chakiwara police station. He said not only political workers but senior journalists including Business Recorder reporter Bilal Tahir and Geo TV reporter Jawad Shoaib were also arrested. He said his party workers were locked up. He said that police tortured the peaceful protestors.

Also Read JI Chief: Patience of people has run out due to inflation Chief of Jamaat e Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq has said that...

Advertisement

While, police said workers of the party had dispersed after the KWSB assured them of fulfilling their demands. They said a suspicious person was standing with a bag on his shoulder and they were stopped from searching him. When they searched him, they found weapon in his bag, police said.

Police said three persons were arrested and investigation was underway.

The JI MPA said his party supporters were arrested by ASP Atif, who was a worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party and was posted in Lyari on a special task before the by-election. The politician said the police officer misbehaved and manhandled him.