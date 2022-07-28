Polish ambassador calls on Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: His Excellency Mr Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Republic of Poland to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both the countries came under discussion. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Poland and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in defence and security fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

In August 2021, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had held important meetings with foreign ambassadors from Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands.

According to ISPR, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck – Ambassador of Germany, Andreas Ferrarese – Ambassador of Italy, Willem Wouter Plomp – Ambassador of Netherlands and Yves Manville, Acting Ambassador of France had called on COAS Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) were discussed.

The Army Chief had reiterated that peace in Afghanistan meant peace in Pakistan. “Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and our sole desire is helping achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he had added.

The COAS had also said that Pakistan valued its relations with the EU countries and it earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.