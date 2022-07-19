Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Postmortem of Aamir Liaquat a legal requirement, says SHC
Postmortem of Aamir Liaquat a legal requirement, says SHC

  • SHC heard the case of the postmortem of the host Aamir Liaquat today
  • Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah hired a lawyer to become a party to the case
  • She demanded an autopsy of late Aamir Liaquat
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the case of the postmortem of the host Aamir Liaquat, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per sources in the know, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah hired a lawyer to become a party to the case and demanded the autopsy of Liaquat weeks after his burial.

Her counsel argued before the court that the postmortem of the deceased celebrity was crucial and maintained that it was important to reveal the reasons behind his death.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro questioned the objection regarding the autopsy to which he was replied that the children of Liaquat were opposing the procedure.

The court remarked that it was not a matter of family sentiments but a legal requirement and maintained that the postmortem is mandatory as per the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the host died weeks back and was buried without an autopsy as his family wasn’t in favour of the procedure.

The host died a sudden death at his residence and the death cause is still under a veil.

