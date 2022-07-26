PPP leader Farhatullah Babar asks PMD to curtail SC powers

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar has asked the PMD to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He in a tweet said that the Parliament has the authority to legislate and is superior to other all institutions as it is elected by the people of Pakistan.

The PPP leader, who is seen sensible and intellectual person, said, “Parliamentarians/ PDM , if you really care about restoring balance of powers then read Art 191 and act decisively. Or stop grumbling.

Parliamentarians/ PDM , if you really care about restoring balance of powers then read Art 191 and act decisively. Or stop grumbling. pic.twitter.com/3mTyIRjr3L Advertisement — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) July 26, 2022

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has retweeted it and apparently supported this suggestion.

It looks the government alliance wants to create a crisis in the country, some political analysts observed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet has asked the government to stand firm against the institutions and refuse to bow down before any pressure.

She said, “The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion. Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo.

Advertisement

Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”