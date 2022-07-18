Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  PPP summons meeting of Central Executive Committee
  • Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) summoned a meeting of its Central Executive Committee on Monday
  • PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will travel to Lahore tonight for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the upcoming Punjab Local Government elections
  • The executive committee decided to take the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in confidence. LG elections approaching in Punjab were the main focus during the meeting
  • The executive committee showed their concerns in the By-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, where Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) won by a majority of 15 seats after the coalition of parties in the province
  • The PPP members acknowledged that the riots had disrupted Sindh’s peace

 

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) summoned a meeting of its Central Executive Committee on Monday. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will travel to Lahore tonight for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the upcoming Punjab Local Government elections, BOL News reports.

According to the details, the executive committee decided to take the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in confidence. LG elections approaching in Punjab were the main focus during the meeting. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also reach Lahore tomorrow to meet the PMLN leadership. The committee also agreed that the coalition government would complete its tenure.

Moreover, the executive committee showed their concerns in the By-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, where Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) won by a majority of 15 seats after the coalition of parties in the province. The election reforms were termed mandatory before the elections, or it will not benefit the coalition parties.

Also Read

The recent linguistic riots were also discussed during the meeting of the PPP’s top leadership. The PPP members acknowledged that the riots had disrupted Sindh’s peace. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) legislative amendments were also on the PPP agenda.

