PPP workers celebrated birthday of Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers and leaders from Lahore and Punjab celebrated the birthday of former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to express solidarity with their leader on Saturday, BOL News reports.

General Secretary of PPP South Punjab Hassan Murtaza cut the cake for Asif Ali Zardari. Aslam Gul, Rana Jameel Manj, Faiza Malik, Asif Nagra, Atif Rafiq, Mian Ayub, Afnan Sadiq Butt, Umar Sharif Bukhari, Amjad Jutt, Musa Khokhar, Yasir Bara Kamran Waraich, Hafiz Imran, Edwin Sohotra, Shahida Jabin, Sonia Khan, Rubina Sohail, Ahmad Raza, Naseem Sohotra, Khalid Butt, and other prominent members and leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party were also present on the occasion.

According to the details, the workers of PPP chanted slogans in favor of Asif Ali Zardari for his big role in the Punjab CM election. “Party workers have gathered to express solidarity with their party, leadership, and their ministers,” said Hassan Murtaza.

According to the BOL News report, Hassan Murtaza further added that they were hopeful that the Supreme Court decision would be positive. He said the Supreme Court had already made such decisions in past. “We used to respect the court decision before, and we will respect the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, whatever the verdict will be made,” Hassan Murtaza said.