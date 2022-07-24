President Alvi expresses concern over low ranking on Gender Parity Index

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed concerns over Pakistan’s dismal ranking on the Gender Parity Index and has urged to empower women in all fields.

“Pakistan ranks very poor on gender parity. All business houses promote male progeny. Where r their wives, daughters & d/in laws? In their own environment they can ensure no harassment & good security. Bibi Khadija was business women. Why do we continue with a misogynist culture?” he tweeted.

Earlier President Alvi urged the business community to take concrete and affirmative steps for women inclusion in different sectors to utilize their potential for the nation’s progress.

Addressing the ceremony of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Excellence Awards 2022, he asked business leaders to fulfill their corporate social responsibility to uplift society.

He emphasized that state institutions and media should help create an environment to set up a government that truly represents the people of Pakistan.

He said employment ratio of women needs to be enhanced. He said industries should collaborate with universities for imparting skills among the student as per the requirement of the market. He underscored the importance of knowledge and intellect in today’s economy and development.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Pakistan was placed 145th among 146 countries. In 2022 has closed 56.4% of the gender gap that affects them.

The report states that it will take another 132 years (compared to 136 in 2021) to close the gender gap. Pakistan has also regressed in gains from the last few years and stands back at second from the bottom.

Pakistan registered significant improvement across three sub-indexes, with the highest positive variation on economic participation and opportunity.

While wage equality carries the highest gender gap score among economic indicators (0.620), advances were also reported in estimated earned income, where women’s earnings increased 4% compared to 2021.

It is worth noting that women’s labour force participation in Pakistan declined by 1.9 percentage points in 2022, while both shares of men and women workers in senior and professional categories saw a downturn.

