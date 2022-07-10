President Alvi greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has greeted the nation on Eid-ul-Azha and urged them to remember the poor and destitute on the festive occasion.

The president offered the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Tooba Mosque in Karachi. The president along with general public prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Earlier in his message to the nation, the president said as the country faced economic challenges, there was a dire need to utilise the spirit of sacrifice. He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Hajj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah.”

“Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the submission and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) before the command of Allah Almighty.”

When Allah Almighty subjected these great personalities to a test, both of them acted upon His command, the president said, adding that Allah Almighty was so pleased with their devotion that He made it an act of obligatory worship for the believers till the Day of Resurrection.

“The act of sacrifice reflects a believer’s determination that he is ever ready for the greatest sacrifice in the name of Allah Almighty.”

“The spirit of sacrifice carries a universal significance. No nation can prosper without inculcating a spirit of sacrifice. Sacrifice is not merely an act of animal slaughter, but its real goal is to sacrifice personal desires for accomplishing a higher purpose. This spirit of sacrifice grants such an ability to human beings that they keep following the righteous path despite the most trying circumstances,” he added.

Dr Alvi said as our country faces economic challenges, there is a dire need to effectively utilize this spirit of sacrifice.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the entire Pakistani nation must reaffirm that instead of pursuing self-interest, greed, and avarice, we will inculcate the spirit of brotherhood, selflessness, love and empathy to help the needy and destitute around us so that we may emerge as a strong nation in these testing times. May Allah Almighty be with us all. Amen!”

