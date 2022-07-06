President instructs to provide relief in calamity-hit Quetta

An emergence has been declared in calamity-hit Quetta.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains in Quetta.

In a statement issued by the President’s House, Dr Alvi conveyed condolences to the families of the victims. He urged the authorities concerned to extend every possible help to people in affected areas.

At least 25 people, including three women and four children, have been killed while 35 others were injured as heavy rains lashed Balochistan for the second straight day.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) DG Naseer Ahmed Nasar confirmed that the death toll from Balochistan rains reached 25 on Tuesday evening.

He said that three women and four children were among the dead. He added that 35 people were injured throughout the province during the last two days. The death toll included seven fatalities in the provincial capital.

The Balochistan government declared an emergency in Quetta and declared it a calamity-hit district. Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo directed rescue officials to assist and support the rain-affected people

Over a dozen small dams were swept away in the rainwater in Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Bolan, Mastung and other parts of Balochistan. Traffic remained suspended on the Quetta-Jacobabad highway after floods in Machh River.

In the provincial capital, at least nine people have been killed as heavy rains triggered flash floods in several places Seven people died when the roofs of their homes collapsed in the downpour overnight in Quetta.

There were fears the death toll could be higher as several people were still missing. Rescuers used boats to search for those missing. The torrential rains have also damaged dozens of homes in the province and inundated low-lying areas.

