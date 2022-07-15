President, PM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Ziarat area of Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, the president prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude.

He said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation which stands with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime and bring them to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Nation grieves with them and shares their sorrow.”

Advertisement

Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza was martyred after being abducted and shot by terrorists in Ziarat area of Balochistan.

The ISPR said on the night of July 12 and 13, 2022, a group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umer Javed, while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after visiting Quaid’s Residency.

“On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam.”

“A deliberate search operation was launched by security forces using SSG troops and helicopters. Resultantly, on night 13/14 July, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces,” the media wing said.

It said on sensing their possible encirclement, the terrorists shot Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza (Shaheed) and attempted to flee.

The ISPR said two terrorists have been killed in the exchange of fire, while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered. However, the remaining terrorists along with other abductee Omer were able to flee.

Advertisement

The military’s press wing said it is determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, while a sanitization operation in the area by security forces continued unabated despite bad weather conditions.

“Security Forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it maintained.

Also Read ISPR says two terrorists killed in Harnai operation In response to the kidnapping of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza,...