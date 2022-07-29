ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan wass the foremost priority of the government.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Pak-US Business Forum which called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The prime minister said the government took difficult decisions to revive economy and save the country from default.

He said, “We took over the reins of government in difficult times under the policy of state first and politics later.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz said by implementing short-term and long-term planning in power sector, the government would reduce the dependence on imported oil.

Advertisement

Also Read Govt focused on attracting US investment: Miftah Ismail ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said that attracting...

He said, “We are making efforts to generate 6 to 7,000 Megawatt power from solar and wind energy projects on priority basis.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government banned the import of luxury goods as well as reduced unnecessary government expenditures.

The delegation appreciated measures taken by the government for provision of facilities to the export industry and special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, talking to the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad on Friday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said attracting the US investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy was top priority of the government.

He said Pakistan and the US enjoyed long term, broad based and multi-dimensional relationship. He reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the US.

Advertisement

He said the present government was focusing on creating a business friendly environment for the foreign investors.

The US Ambassador underscored that both the countries enjoyed good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.