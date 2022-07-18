PTI Chairman levelling baseless allegations of election rigging: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan addressing a news conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb in Lahore on Monday night. Screengrab/ Bol TV

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is levelling baseless allegations of election rigging despite being clear victory in yesterday’ by-elections in Punjab.

He was addressing a news conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb in Lahore on Monday night.

He said that the PM-N coalition government ensured free, fair and transparent by-elections in the province.

The Interior Minister strongly condemned Imran Khan’s allegation on neutrality of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that PML-N supports ECP in wake of these allegations which are meant to put ECP under pressure.

He said that the former PTI Government set new records of election rigging during its tenure.

To a question, Rana Sanaullah Khan said that allied parties will jointly decide about holding next general elections which will be free, fair and transparent like yesterday’s by-elections.