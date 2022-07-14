PTI Dera Ghazi Khan Jalsa: Imran Khan addresses party workers

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed a gathering before the by-elections on Thursday, saying, “Buzdar was not like Shehbaz Sharif. No one has done enough work like Usman Buzdar for Dera Ghazi Khan than any other CM.”

Imran Khan added, “I made Usman Buzdar the Chief Minister of Punjab because he could assist you with the problems for those who stayed behind. I wanted to appoint a chief minister, who has feelings for the poor people, where is no water, hospital, or any facility.”

Imran Khan said, “We delivered a Health Card system. People might receive free operations costing ten lacs in any hospital. These elections are for Pakistan’s youth. It is time to put an end to these criminals and looters. They are the boot polishers of the United States.”

He urged the people of DG Khan that women should be active on election day. “I need ten brave workers during the day of the election, especially the women who do rigging in the polling booths of women.”

“PML-N played a match with an umpire of their choosing. You may still lose in these elections. The N-League has already lost in DG Khan, and you will suffer loss,” he added.

“Today’s ruling by Supreme Court devastated me.” The Chief Justice stated that I did not conduct any investigations. A cipher with the specifics of the discussion between American Donald Lu and Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, was delivered to the Prime Minister’s office, Imran Khan mentioned.

In the PTI Dera Ghazi Khan Jalsa, Imran Khan stated, “I respect the Supreme Court. Today, I asked a question and presented a letter to the cabinet in which an American undersecretary threatens the Pakistani Ambassador that if Imran Khan is not removed, Pakistan will face serious issues. We will forgive your country if you remove them. An undersecretary threatening our state is a shame to the people of Pakistan.”

Imran Khan also claimed that he put the letter in front of the National Security Council, Parliament, Chief Justice, and the President for inquiry. We made a commission for investigations, but the government was removed, and the commission was no more as a result.

“What else could I have done at the moment? I question the Chief Justice of the Supreme court of Pakistan that when our President sent that letter directly to you, you should investigate it? You took so-motto action and opened courts at midnight, but you do nothing when a Prime Minister is deposed by a menacing cipher?” Imran Khan claimed in the PTI Dera Ghazi Khan Jalsa

“You should at least look out that whom did Donald Lu send the cipher? The ambassador and the foreign office were under my command. How can he say this to my ambassador to remove the Prime minister of the state? ”

It is important if you do not ask for inquiry, any other PM can not take a stand against the threats of the USA, this Shehbaz Sharif can not even stand against such threats? If you want such prime ministers

Imran Khan stated that we are part of the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). He (SAWW) built a community in Medinah, and He wrote to the two superpowers of the day, stating, “I have brought Allah’s word.” It is in your best interests to follow this route.” We are members of such an Ummah.

I’ve met DG Khan’s acquaintances in several countries. They put in long hours. They transfer the amount to Pakistan. The money sent from overseas is used to run this country. These two greedy families used to send money from Pakistan to other countries.

People began chanting “Diesel,” to which Imran responded, “Shahbaz Sharif, lower the price of diesel.” Oil prices have dropped in the worldwide market today. We left gas at Rs150 per liter, and now Rs250 per liter. We expanded exports, collected record amounts of money, and brought in more funds to Pakistan.”

He added, “In 17 years, during our tenure, Pakistan got more stable and established. Even Parvez Musharraf was better than you. His only mistake was to give NRO to the Sharif and Zardari family.”These two families used to put allegations of each other by saying corrupt, both were looters. Today they are together against us and this time I will your wickets with only one ball. After a while, the wicket of Fazl Ur Reman will also go down.

“I ask the election commissioner why you spend three days in a week in Lahore? We have a record that when you went you meet Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz. Keep this in mind Sikandar Sultan this nation will never forget you.”

“Zardari has been the deadliest disease in our country for the past 30 years. The entire world knows how he pillaged Pakistan. Where is the money that the Sindh government has spent up to 6000 billion rupees?” Karachi, Pakistan’s financial city, floods when it rains, yet when it doesn’t rain, there is no water in the taps. People used to get their water from tanker mafias. Even Zardari is paid a commission by the tanker mafia, Imran Khan claims in the PTI Dera Ghazi Khan Jalsa.

The ECP failed to organize LG elections in Sindh and elsewhere. In Daska’s 20 voting stations, violations were alleged, and the elections were canceled. “You took an oath to ensure fair elections. The administration steps in everywhere. The DC and DPO in Jhang are campaigning for elections in Layyah. Mister X is in Lahore, and Mister Y has been dispatched to Multan to assist these thieves in winning the election,” the PTI chief claimed.

“Dera Ghazi Khan, I will come to you this Sunday when you will help Saif Uddin Khosa to win the election by a margin.”